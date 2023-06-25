Titan, investigators aboard the ship that launched the submersible

Listen to the audio version of the article

A team of investigators is aboard the Polar Prince, the vessel used to launch the Titan submarine docked with flags at half-mast in St John’s Harbor, Newfoundland. On board the ship, which was used to search for the imploded bathyscaphe last Sunday, also the families of some of the five victims. At the moment it is not clear who is leading the investigation: Canada was the first to announce on Friday that it would launch it but agencies from other countries could participate. Investigators also plan to examine the materials used to make the Titan’s outer walls.

The team of investigators will examine the communications records with the submersible. Said Kathy Fox, president of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. The crew of the ship moored in the port of St. John’s will also be questioned.

Titan, mother ship returns to port in Canada

A “catastrophic implosion” shortly after the dive caused the instantaneous death of the 5 people on board on Sunday 18 June. This was stated by the US Coast Guard, describing what happened to the submarine. The wreckage found is consistent with a “catastrophic loss” of pressure.

The US Navy detected what it suspected was the sound of an implosion near the debris site discovered on Friday, June 23, and reported its findings to the commander at the site. Director James Cameron, who is also a submarine designer, called the Titan’s carbon-fiber construction “fundamentally wrong.”

