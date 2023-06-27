Titan Submarine Management | MobIT

Wherever there are reviews of the Logitech G F710 controller, you’ll notice a complaint about the same problem.

After the implosion of the submarine “Titan” and the tragic end of the five-member crew, many experts are trying to figure out what exactly went wrong. However, one very strange detail catches the eye of gamers around the world – the controller used to control the submarine.

In earlier OceanGate videos and CEO interviews, Stockton Rush can be seen using a gaming controller to control the submarine. Although this is problematic at first glance, driving a vehicle using such a device is not as rare as it seems. For example, the US military has been using gaming peripherals for 20 years to control robots and other vehicles, as it is a cheap solution compared to other military equipment, which soldiers were already familiar with.

So what’s the problem if not using a controller? Gamers around the world agree – the problem is the model Stockton Rush has chosen.

It is slightly modified Logitech G F710, a wireless controller that came out in 2010. Gamers not only can’t believe that the solution used is 13 years old, but they also resent the fact that Rush chose the one that many people complained about instead of more modern and far better models.

Wherever there are reviews of this controller, you will come across the same complaint from users – spontaneous loss of connection with the computer. According to customers, this doesn’t happen that often, so no one gave this problem much importance, which is why the rating on Amazon is a solid 4.2 out of 5 stars. However, it is one thing to use such a controller for video game purposes, and another to control a submarine that dives to dangerous depths.

Is the controller to blame for the accident? We are convinced that it is not. However, choosing an inferior model and ignoring user complaints says a lot about the way this submarine is built, as well as the persistent repetition of the same mistakes.



