Home » Titan Submarine Management | MobIT
World

Titan Submarine Management | MobIT

by admin
Titan Submarine Management | MobIT

Wherever there are reviews of the Logitech G F710 controller, you’ll notice a complaint about the same problem.

Izvor: YouTube / CBS Sunday Morning, YouTube / TechnoShare

After the implosion of the submarine “Titan” and the tragic end of the five-member crew, many experts are trying to figure out what exactly went wrong. However, one very strange detail catches the eye of gamers around the world – the controller used to control the submarine.

In earlier OceanGate videos and CEO interviews, Stockton Rush can be seen using a gaming controller to control the submarine. Although this is problematic at first glance, driving a vehicle using such a device is not as rare as it seems. For example, the US military has been using gaming peripherals for 20 years to control robots and other vehicles, as it is a cheap solution compared to other military equipment, which soldiers were already familiar with.

So what’s the problem if not using a controller? Gamers around the world agree – the problem is the model Stockton Rush has chosen.

Source: YouTube / TechnoShare

It is slightly modified Logitech G F710, a wireless controller that came out in 2010. Gamers not only can’t believe that the solution used is 13 years old, but they also resent the fact that Rush chose the one that many people complained about instead of more modern and far better models.

Wherever there are reviews of this controller, you will come across the same complaint from users – spontaneous loss of connection with the computer. According to customers, this doesn’t happen that often, so no one gave this problem much importance, which is why the rating on Amazon is a solid 4.2 out of 5 stars. However, it is one thing to use such a controller for video game purposes, and another to control a submarine that dives to dangerous depths.

Is the controller to blame for the accident? We are convinced that it is not. However, choosing an inferior model and ignoring user complaints says a lot about the way this submarine is built, as well as the persistent repetition of the same mistakes.

See also  a burnt agent - TV Courier


See description

Why was the submarine “Titan” controlled by a controller that many complained about?

Hide description

Source: YouTube / CBS Sunday MorningNo. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: YouTube / CBS Sunday MorningNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: YouTube / CBS Sunday MorningNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: YouTube / CBS Sunday MorningNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: YouTube / CBS Sunday MorningNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

You may also like

Jordana B. adapts Pulp’s “Common People” into Spanish

Youssouf Bath, pioneer of Vohou-vohou ~ dohouatt

America imposes sanctions on companies that finance Wagner...

The archaeological complex of the Valley of the...

SCANIA Full of energy 100% from renewable sources...

Seattle poll: Drugs, gun violence top public safety...

Ferdi presents the show “Devaneio” at Castro Mendes...

At least three people have been killed in...

Racism, an endless story – Fofoot

“For Moscow’s elites, Prigozhin is a dangerous upstart....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy