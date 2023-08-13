Točka, the richest guest worker village in Serbia Info

Točka has 90 households and 110 homes, because some have two or three houses.

The village of Točka, a place located in the municipality of Žabarinot far from Požarevac, is the richest guest worker village in Serbia. In the 60s and 70s, all the guest workers decided to go over, mostly to Austria, and there they acquired serious wealth, built villas in this village with thousands and thousands of square meters, but today they are empty.

There is a point 90 of households, a 110 homes, because some have two or three houses. Since the first inhabitant of far away 1964. went to the white world, and the others saw that his household prospered, family after family went to Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy. Now 80 percent of the locals work abroad. And they all speak three languages.

In the 70s of the last century, they started building in the desire to create a settlement similar to those in the West magnificent houses and villas, among which the smallest has 300 square meters, while the largest covers more than 1,000 square meters. They installed street lighting, introduced telephones, and since thieves were breaking into their houses, they installed video surveillance or secured them. Lots of gold details, very expensive furniture, marble, iron… And all of that is guarded by security guards.



“Sometimes you get so dark in your eyes, so you think what is this?! This is impossible,” a grandmother from the village complained because there are no people there at all, but that’s why there is a lot of money. The guest workers even paid for the asphalt themselves, and in the village they compete to see who will have more square footage and a better villa.

“He says: I’m the mother of God, I’m going to kill you, and the man tackled him and hit him there (the woman points to the back of her head), and fell down,” says one local woman, explaining how interpersonal relationships work and that murders occur because of them. . Some villas have as many as five bathrooms, of which the hosts themselves said that they never entered all five bathrooms. On the facades there are plaster decorations in the form of lions, horses, swans and falcons, and inside there are Louis Vuitton curtains and Versace tiles and tables.

The inhabitants of Točka are grateful that the municipality enabled them to get asphalt, a low-voltage network and poles. When they came to their homeland in the first years, they would sit all night at the entrance to the village, because they couldn’t cross the mud even on foot. They invested 700,000 shillings in the electrical network, and 600,000 shillings in the asphalt..

