It is scheduled for today at San Martino di Oristano lautopsy on Chiara Carta’s bodythe 13th killed on Saturday afternoon by her mother in Silì. The examination carried out by the coroner Roberto Demontis could provide some more elements to reconstruct the dynamics of the fatal attack carried out with about twenty stab wounds inflicted on the girl’s abdomen with a box cutter and a cell phone charger cord around his neck.

to the mother, Monica Vinci, 52 years old, the provision of the magistrate could be notified with a precautionary measure: the investigation is for voluntary homicide. In the meantime, the woman was transferred from the Santissima Annunziata of Sassari to the San Martino hospitalis still unconscious: after hitting his daughter she threw herself out of the window and sustained a head injury and a fractured pelvis. For now, therefore, it cannot be questioned.

Yesterday a new inspection of the villa in via Martiri del Risorgimento by the men of the flying squad and the scientific police, in search of useful elements to compose the picture of the tragedy. Perhaps Chiara had expressed the desire to go and live with her father and this could have triggered the “fatal trigger”.

Valeria Pinna

Valeria Pinna

