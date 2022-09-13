Home World Today the queen’s coffin arrives by plane in London and driven for 15 kilometers to Buckingham Palace: thousands of subjects already crowded around Westminster Hall
World

Today the queen’s coffin arrives by plane in London and driven for 15 kilometers to Buckingham Palace: thousands of subjects already crowded around Westminster Hall

Today the body of Queen Elizabeth, after the night of the wake of the children in Edinburgh, will arrive in London around 7 pm where thousands of subjects await her. Scotland Yard has taken exceptional security measures ahead of her funeral on Monday 19 September. It is believed that about one million subjects will want to pay homage to the sovereign’s coffin in Westminster.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will leave Edinburgh this morning and fly to Belfast, where he will travel to Hillsborough Castle for an exhibition on the late Queen’s affinity with Northern Ireland.

At 2:22 pm on Wednesday, the coffin will be transported on a Royal Horse Artillery tank of the King’s Troop to the Palace of Westminster.

Accompanied by the sound of cannon shots fired from Hyde Park by King’s Troop’s Royal Horse Artillery, the parade will make a journey beyond London’s landmarks.

Viaggerà attraverso Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards e Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square e New Palace Yard.

The Queen will lie in Westminster until 6.30am on the day of her state funeral on Monday.

In just under five days, one million people are expected to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects. Queues could reach up to five miles, while mourners are warned to expect a wait of up to 30 hours.

