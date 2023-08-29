Tokyo denounces hostile climate in China for the release of Fukushima waters. Warning to citizens: “Do not speak Japanese”

Confirming the attack carried out by throwing a brick against your own embassy a Beijingil Tokyo government denounce the climate of intimidation lived in China by its citizens following the news of the start of the release into the ocean Pacific of waste water of the nuclear power plant Fukushima.

Due schools Japanese present in China have recorded incidents of threatsso much so that on Sunday 27 August the Japanese Foreign Ministry Yoshimasa Hayashi he addressed a appeal citizens inviting them to adopt a series of attitudes precautionarysuch as being “cautious in speech and behavior ea don’t speak Japanese uselessly or too loudly”. In response, the Ministry of Chinese Foreign Wang Wenbin stated that “the Chinese always protects the safety, rights and legitimate interests of foreigners in China, in accordance with the law”, urging the Japanese side “to address the legitimate concerns of all parts, a immediately stop the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water at sea, a consult fully with its neighbors and other interested parties and to seriously dispose of nuclear-contaminated water in a responsible manner”.

On the issue, Japan aims to reassure its neighbors and the entire international community; the data disseminated by the Japanese authorities speak of levels of items radioactive “inferior to those released by nuclear power plants during their normal operation”. China should “provide accurate information” on the Fukushima water release “rather than unnecessarily raising people’s concerns by providing data without any scientific basis,” Foreign Minister Hayashi added.

