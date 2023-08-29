Autumn holidays: train cancellations between the Rhineland and the Ruhr area – Rhineland – news

During the autumn holidays, commuters have to be prepared for waiting times. During the NRW autumn holidays, the railway will again stop almost all train traffic between the western Ruhr area and the Rhineland. The background to this is extensive construction work around Duisburg, the railway announced on Tuesday.

From the end of September, replacement buses will be running between the major cities of Essen, Duisburg, Oberhausen and Düsseldorf for two weeks. Long-distance trains are diverted – hardly any ICE stops in Duisburg, Essen and Bochum, for example. Numerous trains are also canceled in Düsseldorf.

Long-distance travelers could already see in the digital timetables how the trains will be diverted during the closure. In the case of regional transport, on the other hand, it will take until the first week of September for all changes to be entered into the digital systems, said a railway spokesman.

Extensive construction work at the Kaiserberg motorway junction

The reason for the closure from September 29 from 9:00 p.m. until probably October 13, 9:00 p.m. is, among other things, extensive construction work at the Kaiserberg motorway junction. There, one of the two bridges of Autobahn 3, which runs over eight railway tracks, is to be demolished during the autumn holidays. Autobahn GmbH plans to announce in the next few weeks exactly how cars and trucks will then be diverted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

