Tomislav Sabljo was killed in Zagreb Info

World

by admin
A 41-year-old man was killed in a nightclub in Zagreb, and the suspect linked to the murder was arrested, the Zagreb police announced.

Izvor: YouTube/Printscreen/ Al Jazeera Balkans

“Jutarnji list”, referring to its findings, announced that Tomislav Sabljo, who was accused by the Office for Suppression of Corruption and Organized Crime (USKOK) in the “Tebra” case, was killed. Sabljo, Tomislav Sučić and 17 other people who are associated with the drug smuggling chain from Albania and Montenegro, through Bosnia and Herzegovina to Croatia, were arrested in July 2019 in a major police operation, Index writes.

The shooting took place early this morning at 4:45 a.m. in Florijana Andrašeca Street in Trešnjevca, the Zagreb Police Administration stated.

A man was killed after a physical confrontation between several people.

An investigation is underway.

The “Indeks” portal states that the shooting took place in the “Mint” nightclub, which has often changed names and owners over the years, and is also a folk club, where there have been conflicts and physical confrontations before.

USKOK previously filed an indictment against 20 defendants arrested in the operation codenamed “Tebra”.

USKOK accuses the group led by Tomislav Sablja, Tomislav Sučić and Đorđe Vuletić of having committed a number of serious crimes as part of a criminal association from 2016 to 2019, starting with drug smuggling, setting cars on fire, and inciting serious injury and illegal charges.

(SRNA)

