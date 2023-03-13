Serbia lost to Norway, and coach Toni Gerona explained what happened in that match.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

The handball players of Serbia will still have to wait for the placement at the European Championship. After the great victory in Novi Sad, there followed a cruel revenge by the Norwegians and a convincing victory by the Scandinavians (35:25). The “eagles” were far from their level, and Toni Gjerona admitted it, speaking after the convincing defeat.

They had no solution for Sander Sagosen, who scored as many as 12 goals. “We didn’t have the right attitude, we weren’t focused enough, it was a completely different match compared to the one in Novi Sad. There were too many emotions on Thursday, I was preparing the boys for a completely different match, unfortunately, we played probably the worst game since I took over the team. It is unacceptable to play like this in the second leg after such a victory. I want to apologize to all Serbian fans“, said Đerona.

He pointed out one thing as positive, and he hopes that in the next two matches they will be able to fulfill their goal.

“Apart from the debut performance of Nikola Zečević, there are almost no positive elements that I would look back on. We will analyze this match and draw lessons for the next matches in the qualifiers. In five weeks we will be together again and I hope that we will secure a ticket for the European Championship in the matches with Finland and Slovakia“, concluded Đerona.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!