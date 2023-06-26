Toni Kukoc’s daughter got engaged Sport

The legendary Croatian basketball player announced himself on Instagram.

Source: YouTube/NBA Europe

Famous Croatian basketball player Toni Kukoc took to social media on Sunday and shared with his followers that his daughter Stella got engaged. “What a wonderful evening. Life is beautiful”, wrote the legendary representative of Yugoslavia and Croatia, who was a member of the most dominant Ex-Yu team Jugoplastika and then probably the strongest team in history, the Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan.

In Kukoc’s photo, his daughter is smilingly posing with her fiance, and how beautiful this period is for Toni and his family is proven by the fact that recently his son Marin also got engaged. Just two months ago, Kukoc also took to Instagram and announced the same news. “He asked her and she said ‘yes’, welcome to the family,” the basketball player wrote at the time alongside a picture of his son and daughter-in-law.

Toni Kukoc is 54 years old and after an unforgettable career, which ended in 2006, he became a special advisor to the owner of the Chicago Bulls. Also, he was elected to the FIBA ​​Hall of Fame in 2017, and four years later he was inducted into the immortals in the Naismith Hall of Fame in Springfield.

His daughter Stella used to play volleyball and is now a coach in that sport. Also, she finished college at Miami University.



