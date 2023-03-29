Riccardo Molinari, Lega group leader in the Chamber, is a guest on the March 29 episode of Stasera Italia, a Rete4 talk show hosted by Barbara Palombelli, and explores issues related to the Pnrr and the delays that can compromise the arrival of the third tranche of funds from the Europe: “There are technical-bureaucratic aspects that need to be clarified. From a structural point of view, the government is doing what it has to do to meet the deadlines and two important measures have been approved. One is the new procurement code, which aims to streamline procedures and speed up construction sites and public works contracts, with highly simplified procedures and trusting mayors and businesses. The other is the Pnrr decree, which will be followed by another, which facilitates and debureaucratises administrative procedures, begins to stabilize 500 permanent workers who are working the Pnrr and there will be new hires. The big problem we have for the grounding of the Pnrr is that there is a lack of personnel in local administrations to implement the Pnrr after years of austerity”.

Read also: Pnrr, Fitto rejects the controversy and downloads everything about Draghi: “Previous problems”

The former parliamentarian of the 5 Star Movement, Barbara Lezzi, also intervenes on the subject during the broadcast: “The delays on the Pnrr were already clearly visible during the Draghi government. It will seem like blasphemy, many are hoping for Draghi’s return, but there were already huge delays months ago. The first successes carried out by Draghi were on good intentions, all things to do. We are always back to square one”.