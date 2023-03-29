Status: 03/24/2023 3:16 p.m

Former national coach Jürgen Klinsmann missed a win on his debut as the new head coach of the South Korean national soccer team.

In front of around 36,000 fans in the sold-out World Cup stadium in the south-eastern port city of Ulsan, the South Koreans couldn’t get more than 2-2 (2-0) against Colombia.

South Korea’s star striker and team captain Heung-Min Son put the 2002 World Cup fourth-placed ahead with a brace (10 minutes/45+2). Former Bayern pro James Rodríguez (46′) and Jorge Carrascal (49′) equalized for the South Americans shortly after the break. In the next match, South Korea meets two-time world champions Uruguay on Tuesday in Seoul.

Klinsmann: “We’re still learning”

“Unfortunately, we conceded two goals right after half-time” said Klinsmann after the game. “Perhaps the concentration wasn’t there. The remaining 84 minutes were very good. We keep learning and we’re always trying new things.”

The South Korean Football Association (KFA) announced Klinsmann’s (58) commitment at the end of February. The former German international, who succeeded Portuguese Paulo Bento, has a contract until the 2026 World Cup final. It is Klinsmann’s third job as national coach. From summer 2004 to summer 2006 he looked after the German national team. Between July 2011 and November 2016 he was the national coach of the USA.