Manchester City vs Inter Milan

Ilkay Gündogan wants to crown his great career with the Champions League triumph. His intelligence shapes the game of Pep Guardiola’s team – a team that has much more to offer.

GIt is just the tenth anniversary of a game that many consider to be the biggest club match in German football to date. On the occasion of the anniversary, Ilkay Gündogan recalled in the “Sport-Bild” the German final of the Champions League, which he lost 2-1 against Bayern with Borussia Dortmund, although he still thinks that Bayern Munich should have lost two players, sent off, “I still don’t understand that to this day,” says Gündogan. The spike is still there.

This Saturday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League, on ZDF and on DAZN) Gündogan is back in the Champions League final, it is his third attempt after the second lost with Manchester City against Chelsea two years ago , and he says: “I think this will be the biggest and most special game of my career so far.”