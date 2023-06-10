Home » Romelu Lukaku prevented Inter’s goal video clip | Sports
World

Romelu Lukaku prevented Inter’s goal video clip | Sports

by admin
Romelu Lukaku prevented Inter’s goal video clip | Sports

The Italian team tried to respond to City’s goal, but Lukaku prevented Dimarco from scoring.

Source: Youtube/Arena Sport TV/printscreen

The players of Manchester City won the first title of European champion in the club’s history with a victory over Inter (1:0), thanks to Rodrigo’s goal in the 68th minute. Everything could have been different, if Romelu Lukaku had not played for “Citizens” a few minutes later and prevented his teammate from scoring a goal against the confused defense of the English team.

After Inter’s winger Federico Dimarco fantastically sensed the space in front of him and crossed into the penalty area, Inter got perhaps the best chance of the match. Dimarco hit the crossbar with his head, which further increased the panic among the defenders, and when he reached the ball the second time, Lukaku prevented him from scoring. See match details:

Maybe Federico Dimarco could have tried with his foot in that third kick, but the Italian football player again opted for a header. On the way to the goal the ball hit Lukaku, whom Inter fans now see as the biggest culprit for their team’s failure to equalize. Although Dimarko’s shot was weak, it was obvious that the ball was going into the frame of the goal and might have ended up there… This is how it was:


He was in the wrong place.
Source: YouTube/Arena sport TV

Unfortunately for the Inter fans, the ball that bounced off Lukaku was first tried to be kicked out of the penalty area by Ilkaj Gundogan, and then Bernardo Silva took it much more calmly. One of the best chances in the match was wasted, and Inter was left without the fourth trophy intended for the best team in Europe.

You may also like

Romania recalled its ambassador to Kenya who had...

He breaks his ankle in Sicily, the 25-year-old...

falls during fight with bouncer, brain dead for...

Udinese – Pafundi protagonist for a day /...

The so-called “standard” virtual reality geometry?Doubts about the...

PQube announces RESISTOR, an RPG with an anime...

Zorica Marković on the participants of the Cooperative...

Why the Palestine solidarity movement must reject the...

Ciudadanos is disappearing – Il Post

Zelensky keeps details of counteroffensive secret, Russia repels...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy