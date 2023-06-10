Romelu Lukaku prevented Inter’s goal video clip | Sports

The Italian team tried to respond to City’s goal, but Lukaku prevented Dimarco from scoring.

Source: Youtube/Arena Sport TV/printscreen

The players of Manchester City won the first title of European champion in the club’s history with a victory over Inter (1:0), thanks to Rodrigo’s goal in the 68th minute. Everything could have been different, if Romelu Lukaku had not played for “Citizens” a few minutes later and prevented his teammate from scoring a goal against the confused defense of the English team.

After Inter’s winger Federico Dimarco fantastically sensed the space in front of him and crossed into the penalty area, Inter got perhaps the best chance of the match. Dimarco hit the crossbar with his head, which further increased the panic among the defenders, and when he reached the ball the second time, Lukaku prevented him from scoring. See match details:

Maybe Federico Dimarco could have tried with his foot in that third kick, but the Italian football player again opted for a header. On the way to the goal the ball hit Lukaku, whom Inter fans now see as the biggest culprit for their team’s failure to equalize. Although Dimarko’s shot was weak, it was obvious that the ball was going into the frame of the goal and might have ended up there… This is how it was:



He was in the wrong place. Source: YouTube/Arena sport TV

Unfortunately for the Inter fans, the ball that bounced off Lukaku was first tried to be kicked out of the penalty area by Ilkaj Gundogan, and then Bernardo Silva took it much more calmly. One of the best chances in the match was wasted, and Inter was left without the fourth trophy intended for the best team in Europe.