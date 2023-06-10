The decision to appoint Musrat Hilali as a judge of the Supreme Court

Hours Jun 11 2023, 4:50 am

Peshawar (Ummt News) It has been decided to appoint Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Musrat Hilali as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandyal called a meeting of the Judicial Commission on June 14. The meeting will consider the appointment of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Musrat Hilali.

Justice Musrat Hilali will be the second female judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Earlier, Justice Ayesha Malik has the honor of being the first woman judge of the Supreme Court. After the appointment of the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court to the Supreme Court, one judge will remain to be appointed.