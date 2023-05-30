torcida scored a goal from the field | Sport

Hajduk fans knew how to celebrate the second consecutive cup trophy!

Hajduk did not manage to end Dinamo’s dominance in the Croatian championship this season either, but this year, as well as the previous one, they won the Cup trophy.

And the fans really knew how to celebrate!

Namely, according to the recordings published by the Croatian media, the most ardent fans of the “were” after the final duel at Poljud against Šibenik (3:0) they took the goal frame from the stadium and took it with them to the Split waterfront!

With that souvenir, they quickly became an attraction, and look how everything looked!



Thanks to the trophy in the Cup, Hajduk will start from the third round in the qualifications for the Conference League, just like Partizan from Belgrade, which had a disappointing season in the Serbian Superliga.

