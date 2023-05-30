May 30, 1948: Mariazell is elevated to the status of a town

Under Tuesday, May 30, the book of history records, among other things:

1498: Columbus embarks on his third voyage (until November 1500), discovering Trinidad and the South American mainland.

1913: In the preliminary peace treaty of London, Turkey cedes almost all of its European territory to end the First Balkan War, and Albania’s independence is internationally recognized.

1948: Mariazell (Styria) is raised to the status of a city.

1963: After three years of construction, the 785 m long Europa Bridge near Innsbruck has been completed. It is a core part of the Brenner motorway, spans the Sill Valley at a height of 190 m, is inaugurated on November 17th and is the highest bridge in Europe until 2004.

1998: An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale kills at least 5,000 people in northern Afghanistan.

2003: In Burma, Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, the symbol of the democracy movement, is once again imprisoned by the military regime. More than 70 people were killed in an organized attack on a meeting of their National League for Democracy.

2003: The President of the EU Constitutional Convention, France’s ex-President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, is awarded the Aachen Charlemagne Prize.

2013: The failure of Facebook’s initial public offering has an aftermath: the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fined the responsible stock exchange operator Nasdaq $10 million – the highest sum a stock exchange operator has ever had to pay.

birthdays: Hermine Körner, German actress (1878-1960); Hannes Alfvén, Swedish physicist; Nobel Prize 1970 (1908-1995); Agnès Varda, French film director (1928-2019); Colm Meaney, Irish actor (1953).

days of death: Christopher Marlowe, English playwright (1564-1593); Voltaire (aka François-Marie Arouet), French writer and philosopher (1694-1778); Günter Pfitzmann, German actor (1924-2003); Mickie Most, British record producer (1938-2003).

name days: Ferdinand, Johanna, Hubert, Reinhild, Felix, Leonhard, Otto, Gottfried, Josef.