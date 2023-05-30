many Korean smartphones and wearables discounted up to 70%

While Euronics kicks off the Telephony Special, it is Jeff Bezos’ ecommerce that heavily discounts various Samsung smartphones and wearablesamong which we also find the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Here are the most interesting discounts of the 7 Days of Samsung promotion!

The product with the strongest discount are the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, True Wireless Open-Type in-ear headphones with touch controls and wireless charging case. From a starting price of 169 Euros they go down to 49.90 Euros, with a substantial 70% discount. The Buds Live stand out for their autonomy of up to 21 hours and, above all, for the active sound cancellation: two features not bad, for the discounted price at which the headphones are offered!

We then move on to smartwatches: in this case, we have the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with 45mm case. The smartwatch, offered in the Bluetooth-only version and in Black Titanium coloring, comes with a 3-in-1 Samsung bioactive sensor that monitors heart rate, blood pressure and oxygenation. In this case, the discount is 43%, with a price that drops from 499 Euros to 285.05 Euros.

Finally, moving on to the smartphone market, we point out two devices on offer: the first is the device pieghevole Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 128GB memory and 8 BR RAM. The smartphone, offered for just 679 Euros (41% less than the list price, equal to 1,149 Euros), boasts a dual internal 6.7″ AMOLED display and external 1.9″ Super AMOLED, as well as a Snapdragon chip 8+ Gen1.

We conclude with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in the 8/256 GB version, offered by Amazon at 1,158.99 Euros against the MSRP of 1,479 Euros: in this case, the discount is 22%. The smartphone has a great 6.8″ AMOLED display, an incredible 200MP camera and an exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen2 for Galaxy chipset, made by Qualcomm in collaboration with Samsung.