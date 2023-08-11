TORELLO The secret of long and constant success in the logistics sector in the 2023/2024 Yearbook – Companies

In the Yearbook 2023/24, present in the special July/August issue of Logistica Management, Torello recounted how in all these years he has worn the shoes of companies who ask themselves “who do I entrust with logistics to?”, “with what advantages? ” trying to always offer the best possible solutions.

If on the one hand the consumer wants the goods to be always available, on the other hand logistics must organize an expansion of its sales and distribution range to keep pace. And with e-commerce the consumer pressure has increased even more. Pressure that is discharged in particular on urban areas.

So: immediate availability, punctual deliveries, need for space. New government policies, new trends. The transition of logistics from a supporting role to an undisputed protagonist in the country’s growth involves us in a responsible development process.

“In three cornerstones we tell how we face the challenges that find us ready: always consider logistics as an interpreter of changes, give space to logistics, in every sense, because integrated logistics needs space. Use those spaces as precious data suppliers because integrated logistics is done with data.

The formula seems to work: the more a company invests in quality logistics, the more it will obtain benefits and fewer social and environmental costs. Obviously the horizon to consider is the long term. We do not agree to start from a point of view that does not take into consideration the long term”.

