Totti-Blasi, the sentence on the Rolex drives Ferilli crazy: “Brilliant ca….”

The solomonic decision of the judge of the civil court of Rome, which established the shared custody of the four Daytonas who disappeared from the Eur villa, has triggered multiple reactions, first of all that of the super Roma fan, Sabrina Ferilli. The actress ironically commented on the judge’s decision on the Rolex war, which had been pitting Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi for months, and her comment went viral on the web.
According to the judge there was no theft of Rolex, as reported by Pupone last September. Ilary Blasi can keep the precious collector’s watches, however, sharing their use with her ex-husband by agreement between the parties. In short, all’s well that ends well and the judge’s decision, considered by many to be a draw in the fiery clash between the two Roman ex-spouses, has been around the web, triggering numerous comments, many of which are ironic. Given her Romanist faith and her friendship that binds her to Francesco Totti, Sabrina Ferilli could not resist giving her opinion on the outcome of the legal case and on her Instagram page, she let herself go to a comment decidedly ironic.
Rolex Totti – Ilary, what Sabrina Ferilli said
In her personal account stories, the actress shared the title that Republic he dedicated to the court ruling: “Totti-Blasi separation, the judge establishes ‘shared custody’ of the Rolexes”. And just below Ferilli commented ironically: “But this judgment it’s brilliant, f**k!“. The Roman actress found the judge’s impartiality a real stroke of genius (above all because shared custody more often concerns the children). And it must be said that, in fact, the sentence does not displease anyone and puts an end to a dispute bordering on the absurd. Indeed, it is impossible not to remember that the disappearance of the precious Rolexes triggered Totti’s retaliation against his ex-wife.”I hid her bags to attempt an exchange“, he confessed to Courier the former Roma captain last September, speaking for the first time about the Rolex affair. But on that occasion Sabrina Ferilli, always very pungent, did not comment. Today, however, the actress just couldn’t resist and on Instagram and other social platforms her words went viral in a very short time, unleashing the reaction amused by internet users.
No okay, comment of the day indeed of the year!!! #sabrinaferilli #tottiilary pic.twitter.com/lQOa7Zfk81
