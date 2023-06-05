Home » Totti-Blasi, the sentence on the Rolex drives Ferilli crazy: “Brilliant ca….”
World

Totti-Blasi, the sentence on the Rolex drives Ferilli crazy: “Brilliant ca….”

by admin
Totti-Blasi, the sentence on the Rolex drives Ferilli crazy: “Brilliant ca….”

The solomonic decision of the judge of the civil court of Rome, which established the shared custody of the four Daytonas who disappeared from the Eur villa, has triggered multiple reactions, first of all that of the super Roma fan, Sabrina Ferilli. The actress ironically commented on the judge’s decision on the Rolex war, which had been pitting Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi for months, and her comment went viral on the web.

According to the judge there was no theft of Rolex, as reported by Pupone last September. Ilary Blasi can keep the precious collector’s watches, however, sharing their use with her ex-husband by agreement between the parties. In short, all’s well that ends well and the judge’s decision, considered by many to be a draw in the fiery clash between the two Roman ex-spouses, has been around the web, triggering numerous comments, many of which are ironic. Given her Romanist faith and her friendship that binds her to Francesco Totti, Sabrina Ferilli could not resist giving her opinion on the outcome of the legal case and on her Instagram page, she let herself go to a comment decidedly ironic.

Rolex Totti – Ilary, what Sabrina Ferilli said

In her personal account stories, the actress shared the title that Republic he dedicated to the court ruling: “Totti-Blasi separation, the judge establishes ‘shared custody’ of the Rolexes”. And just below Ferilli commented ironically: “But this judgment it’s brilliant, f**k!“. The Roman actress found the judge’s impartiality a real stroke of genius (above all because shared custody more often concerns the children). And it must be said that, in fact, the sentence does not displease anyone and puts an end to a dispute bordering on the absurd. Indeed, it is impossible not to remember that the disappearance of the precious Rolexes triggered Totti’s retaliation against his ex-wife.”I hid her bags to attempt an exchange“, he confessed to Courier the former Roma captain last September, speaking for the first time about the Rolex affair. But on that occasion Sabrina Ferilli, always very pungent, did not comment. Today, however, the actress just couldn’t resist and on Instagram and other social platforms her words went viral in a very short time, unleashing the reaction amused by internet users.

You may also like

CONTINENTAL New mobile app for TireTech fleets launched...

ENI Live Station suppliers travel to HVO –...

Inflatable tanks are not toys

The very rapid fall of Robert Habeck

[World Talk]US media: Americans’ life expectancy disadvantage ‘worse’...

The Champs-Élysées is transformed into a giant open-air...

“U.S. officials say Kiev has a sabotage network...

Strategic partnership between FiberConnect and Tiscali to bring...

[World Talk]US media: Americans’ life expectancy disadvantage ‘worse’...

Tooth “From the Ashes” album review (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy