Totti-Blasi, the sentence on the Rolex drives Ferilli crazy: “Brilliant ca….”

The solomonic decision of the judge of the civil court of Rome, which established the shared custody of the four Daytonas who disappeared from the Eur villa, has triggered multiple reactions, first of all that of the super Roma fan, Sabrina Ferilli. The actress ironically commented on the judge’s decision on the Rolex war, which had been pitting Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi for months, and her comment went viral on the web.

According to the judge there was no theft of Rolex, as reported by Pupone last September. Ilary Blasi can keep the precious collector’s watches, however, sharing their use with her ex-husband by agreement between the parties. In short, all’s well that ends well and the judge’s decision, considered by many to be a draw in the fiery clash between the two Roman ex-spouses, has been around the web, triggering numerous comments, many of which are ironic. Given her Romanist faith and her friendship that binds her to Francesco Totti, Sabrina Ferilli could not resist giving her opinion on the outcome of the legal case and on her Instagram page, she let herself go to a comment decidedly ironic.

Rolex Totti – Ilary, what Sabrina Ferilli said