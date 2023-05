JERUSALEM – Evidence of truce in the Middle East. After days of fighting, Israel and Islamic Jihad agree on a ceasefire with Egyptian mediation. According to Egyptian, Palestinian and Israeli sources quoted by the press, the truce must come into effect from ten in the evening. These are tense moments. With the awareness that just in the hours preceding and immediately following the entry into force of the ceasefire, an episode can call everything into question and reopen the conflict.