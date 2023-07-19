Traditional crafts and the creativity of children in rural areas in the DRC – Tambour des villages

During the moments of freedom that are the school holidays, the children of rural areas in the DRC indulge in a multitude of games, thus creating a real artistic solidarity. This is how we can observe how traditional craftsmanship is passed down from generation to generation in these remote areas.

Traditional craftsmanship, a precious heritage that is passed on from father to son

For example, a large majority of peasants and villagers build their houses themselves, without the help of architects. The children observe this discipline attentively and during their holidays, they try their hand at building small houses on their scale. They use sardine cans to make miniature bricks. This is how their talents are revealed, with constructions sometimes of surprising quality.

Of course, not everyone will become an architect or a builder, but these games are a wonderful way for children in rural areas to spend their holidays, where the artistry and building potential flourishes.

Discover below some photos of the construction play area of ​​the children of a family living in a very remote corner of the commune of Bipemba in the city of Mbujimayi:

For his young age, this young boy impresses with the way he spends his holidays. Inspired by the home builders in his neighborhood, he tries to replicate their techniques by making miniature bricks out of sardine cans, like the one he proudly holds in his hands. “I’m still learning how to build little playhouses, but when I grow up I’ll build my own house,” he says determinedly in front of the reporter’s camera.

The construction site of the small playhouse, gradually built by the children…

READ ALSO Discover Congolese culture through the night markets