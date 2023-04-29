Tragedy in Sicily, he sets fire to brushwood to clean his land but dies engulfed in flames

by palermolive.it – ​​5 hours ago

Drama in Centuripe in the province of Enna where a 71-year-old man, Giuseppe Bonanno, died wrapped up in the flames that broke out on his land in the Piano Daino district. The victim, an engineer, had decided to set fire to the…

