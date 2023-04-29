Ukrainian raid on Sevastopol, the reaction to the Uman carnage: “Crimea is also the target of the counter-offensive”

It was the day of the reaction of Kiev to the attacks of Russia are Uman. There were 23 victims of yesterday’s attack, including children. The search ended this afternoon. Two women remain missing. The war has come to 430th day. And the condition of the two sides in the field is now on the agenda, supplies and armaments, the Ukrainian counter-offensive that has been talked about for weeks and which has not yet started. Negotiations remain deadlocked.

A large fire broke out in the night between Friday and Saturday in a fuel depot in the port of Sevastopolin Crimea. The governor accused Ukraine of a drone strike. The flames affected an area of ​​about 1,000 square meters and caused no deaths or injuries. The fire was extinguished on Saturday afternoon. A Kiev intelligence official spoke about “divine punishment” in particular for the civilians killed in Uman, among whom there are five children. This punishment will be long lasting.”

The head of milizie Wagner Evgenij Prigozhin he predicted that the Kiev counter-offensive that has been talked about for weeks will start by May 15th. And he threatened that the militia would soon cease to exist: “Wagner will, in a short period of time, cease to exist. We will become history, nothing to worry about, things like this can happen”. Prigozhin has once again urged arms to be sent to the Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. It’s not the first time you’ve complained to Moscow about supplies.

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev he returned to bluntly attack on Telegram. According to the former president the Kiev’s “Nazi regime” must be “definitively overthrown”, those responsible “punished” in a “complete defeat”, Ukrainian territory must be completely “demilitarized”. For Medvedev, a “massive destruction of personnel and military equipment used by the Nazi regime during its counter-offensive” is needed.

The Defense Ministry noted that perhaps by attacking Uman it was aiming to intercept military reserve units and new supplies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that over 90% of Mariupol It was destroyed. Kiev is ready for a mass evacuation from Kherson in case the Russian attacks intensify. L’escalation it is intensifying in the south, from where the counter-offensive could start. President Zelensky has assured that the counter-offensive will start even without the F-16 fighters and that it will also aim to free the peninsula of Crimeaoccupied by Moscow in 2014. According to the Bild the Germania he is allegedly training Ukrainian special forces soldiers at twelve bases of the German armed forces.