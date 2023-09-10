Tragedy Strikes as Toddler Drowns in Pool During Family Vacation

Tragedy Strikes as One and a Half-Year-Old Girl Drowns During Family Trip to Aguada Island

A family’s pleasure trip to the beautiful Island of Aguada has turned into a heartbreaking tragedy after a one and a half-year-old girl drowned in a pool. The incident, which took place in a home on Highway 414, has left the community in shock.

According to the Police, they received a distress call around 2:30 pm through the 911 Emergency System, notifying them about the devastating event. The house where the incident occurred is reportedly used as a short-term rental. It was the mother who made the heartbreaking discovery when she found her young daughter floating in the water.

In a race against time, the distraught mother immediately attempted to rescue her child and rushed her to a Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Rincón. Despite all efforts, the young girl’s life could not be saved, and her death was confirmed by medical professionals.

Sergeant Benjamín Pérez Badillo, from the Homicide Division of the Aguadilla Investigation Corps, shared with Telenoticias (channel 2) that the mother had fallen asleep, only to wake up and realize that her daughter was missing. Tragically, she discovered her daughter’s lifeless body in the pool.

The mother, who resides in the United States, had come to spend a few days in Aguada. The details surrounding the incident, including how the girl gained access to the pool and the amount of time that passed before she was found, remain unknown at this time.

Agent Juan Rosado, from the Homicide division of the Aguada Criminal Investigation Corps, is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident. Rosado will consult with the prosecutor’s office to determine the appropriate course of action moving forward.

The community of Aguada mourns the loss of this young life and offers its support to the grieving family during this incredibly difficult time.

