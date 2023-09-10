Latin American Leaders Call for Paradigm Shift in Failed Drug War Policy

Latin America Unites to Address Failed Drug War

Cali, March 5, 2022 – Latin American countries, specifically Colombia and Mexico, have come together to address the failed drug war policy that has plagued the region for the past 50 years. Recognizing that they have been victims rather than perpetrators of this failed strategy, the governments of both countries have pledged to adopt new paradigms to tackle the issue.

The commitment to new approaches was made during the Latin American and Caribbean Conference on Drugs, convened by the Colombian administration and joined by the Mexican administration. Presidents Gustavo Petro and Andrés Manuel López Obrador both referred to the unsuccessful war strategy to combat drug trafficking and transnational crime.

In a joint statement signed by the two governments, it is emphasized that the current paradigm must be changed, highlighting the failure of the war on drugs and the need to address the root causes of consumption. Colombia, the birthplace of this war strategy 50 years ago, has suffered the consequences of this failed policy, leading to a million deaths and thousands of people detained for drug-related crimes, mainly affecting vulnerable sectors.

President Petro warned of the dire consequences of continuing with this ineffective strategy, stating, “If we continue, we will only add another million deaths in Latin America, and we will have more failed states and we will perhaps have the death of democracy.” President López Obrador echoed this sentiment and supported the conclusions reached in the conference’s joint document.

Both leaders agreed that addressing the root causes of drug addiction and violence, such as inequality, poverty, and lack of opportunities, should be prioritized. They emphasized the need for love, family support, and the renewal of values to counteract drug consumption, particularly in the nations that have endorsed the war on drugs policy, including the United States.

The joint declaration resulting from the conference discusses alternative approaches to the drug problem. It recognizes the value of international conventions on narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, while also analyzing previous agreements to determine how they can be adjusted to suit new priorities.

The document proposes policies to reduce demand through prevention, early intervention, treatment, and rehabilitation programs. It also calls for efforts to break the links between illicit drug trafficking, organized crime, and other criminal activities such as human trafficking and corruption. Environmental protection is highlighted as a crucial aspect, considering the significant waste generated by drug production.

The international community is called upon to support these efforts, and the stigmatization of farmers and migrants as traffickers is denounced. The creation of a follow-up working group consisting of all the countries in the region is proposed to foster collaboration and ensure a comprehensive response to the drug problem.

The ultimate goal is to establish a common vision among Latin American countries and reach the International Drug Summit in 2025 with a unified approach. Bolivia has suggested the creation of a Latin American anti-narcotics alliance, which can lead the way to a more effective and collaborative fight against drug trafficking.

With this united front, Latin America aims to leave behind the failed drug war policy and embrace new strategies that prioritize development, social welfare, and respect for human rights. The commitment made by Colombia and Mexico serves as a significant milestone in the region’s endeavor to combat this longstanding issue.

