The Moroccan Ministry of Interior announces a new toll of earthquake victims

The number of deaths reached 1,293 in the Al Haouz Province, 452 in the Taroudant Province, 41 in the Ouarzazate Province, and 15 in the Marrakesh Prefecture.

While no new deaths were recorded in each of the prefectures and provinces of Chichaoua, Azilal, Agadir Idaoutnan, Greater Casablanca, Youssoufia and Tinghir.

For their part, the public authorities are continuing their efforts to rescue and evacuate the wounded, care for the injured victims, and mobilize all necessary capabilities to address the effects of this painful tragedy.

