Tragic Accidents Claim Lives in Holguín: Well Fall and Lightning Strike

Two people have tragically died in Holguín, Cuba after accidentally falling into a well. The incident occurred in Monte Alto, Mir, a popular council in the municipality of Calixto García. In another unfortunate turn of events, a young man was fatally struck by lightning during the funeral of the drowning victims.

The young man who died at the funeral has been identified as Yasmani Parra Peña. Following the devastating event, numerous people took to social networks to express their condolences and share emotional farewell messages.

Additionally, it has been revealed that the lightning strike also caused other individuals to suffer poor health conditions, leading them to seek medical attention at the Mir Polyclinic.

The identities of the two individuals who fell into the well have not been confirmed yet. However, comments on social networks suggest that they were both young people. During their wake, several people were also affected by an electric shock, resulting in the death of Yasmani Parra Peña.

The news of these tragic events has left many residents of the area feeling sad and frightened, as remarked by an internet user on Facebook.

In a separate incident in Santiago de Cuba, an underwater fisherman named Andro Martínez Morange was found lifeless on the shore of a beach. He had left his house on the morning of Friday, the 25th, to engage in underwater fishing. The wife of Martínez Morange informed police authorities about his disappearance.

Martínez Morange was believed to have entered the sea through Sardinero, a small beach in the town of El Salao. The area has a history of drownings, adding to the unfortunate events that have taken place recently.

These tragedies serve as a reminder of the unpredictable and dangerous factors that exist in everyday life, leading to heartbreaking outcomes for families and communities.

