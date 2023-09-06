Home » Tragic Accidents Claim Lives in Holguín: Well Fall and Lightning Strike
World

Tragic Accidents Claim Lives in Holguín: Well Fall and Lightning Strike

by admin
Tragic Accidents Claim Lives in Holguín: Well Fall and Lightning Strike

Two people have tragically died in Holguín, Cuba after accidentally falling into a well. The incident occurred in Monte Alto, Mir, a popular council in the municipality of Calixto García. In another unfortunate turn of events, a young man was fatally struck by lightning during the funeral of the drowning victims.

The young man who died at the funeral has been identified as Yasmani Parra Peña. Following the devastating event, numerous people took to social networks to express their condolences and share emotional farewell messages.

Additionally, it has been revealed that the lightning strike also caused other individuals to suffer poor health conditions, leading them to seek medical attention at the Mir Polyclinic.

The identities of the two individuals who fell into the well have not been confirmed yet. However, comments on social networks suggest that they were both young people. During their wake, several people were also affected by an electric shock, resulting in the death of Yasmani Parra Peña.

The news of these tragic events has left many residents of the area feeling sad and frightened, as remarked by an internet user on Facebook.

In a separate incident in Santiago de Cuba, an underwater fisherman named Andro Martínez Morange was found lifeless on the shore of a beach. He had left his house on the morning of Friday, the 25th, to engage in underwater fishing. The wife of Martínez Morange informed police authorities about his disappearance.

Martínez Morange was believed to have entered the sea through Sardinero, a small beach in the town of El Salao. The area has a history of drownings, adding to the unfortunate events that have taken place recently.

See also  Latinobarómetro reveals disturbing rise of authoritarianism and decline of democracy in the Dominican Republic

These tragedies serve as a reminder of the unpredictable and dangerous factors that exist in everyday life, leading to heartbreaking outcomes for families and communities.

You may also like

streams to Discord and more options for VRR...

The Future of the G20 Summit: Relevance and...

Brazilian sparkling wine awarded in Argentina – MONDO...

Two Arrested for Causing Serious Damage to Great...

Alice Cooper, critic of his album Road (2023)

Udinese – Must bring the team to the...

Official Report: Recent Earthquakes in Mexico Today, September...

APEFAS for education, childhood and women, a 5th...

Investigation Initiated Against Municipal Police Officers for Arresting...

Digital Markets Act: this is how Europe regulates...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy