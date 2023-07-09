Home » Tragic California Plane Crash Claims the Lives of 6 Passengers
Tragic California Plane Crash Claims the Lives of 6 Passengers

6 Passengers Killed in California Plane Crash

Hangzhou Net – July 9th, 2023

In an unfortunate incident, a plane crash in Riverside County, California, USA, claimed the lives of six passengers on board. The tragedy occurred on July 8th, prompting an immediate response from local authorities.

According to a statement issued by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, the police received a report of the plane crash at 4:15 a.m. local time. Responding swiftly, rescuers arrived at the scene to find the crashed aircraft “completely engulfed in flames.” Unfortunately, all six passengers onboard were pronounced dead. The intensity of the fire also resulted in the burning of approximately 4047 square meters of vegetation. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by 5:35 a.m.

The incident has drawn the attention of both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), who have initiated investigations into the crash. The FAA confirmed that the aircraft involved was a business jet that had taken off from Las Vegas Harry Reed International Airport. The NTSB has announced that a preliminary report on the investigation will be released within 15 days, while a comprehensive probe is estimated to take between 12 to 24 months to complete.

This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the importance of aviation safety and the need for thorough investigations to prevent such incidents in the future.

**Source: CCTV News**

