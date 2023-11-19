Tragic Collapse of Overpass Wall Causes Fatalities and Disruptions in Santo Domingo

At least two bodies have been recovered by authorities after a wall collapsed on the overpass on 27 de Febrero with Máximo Gómez. The victims’ details have not yet been released, and efforts are underway to rescue anyone else who may be trapped. The collapse occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The executive director of the National Emergency Assistance and Security System 911, pilot colonel Randolfo Rijo Gómez, confirmed that about 10 ambulance units have been dispatched to the accident site. The National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (Intrant) has also announced the suspension of traffic from 27 de Febrero Avenue to Tiradentes, as well as Máximo Gómez Avenue from John F. Kennedy to 27 de Febrero.

Furthermore, traffic through the tunnels and elevated areas of 27 de Febrero Avenue has been suspended. The Emergency Operations Center (COE) has maintained alert levels due to the heavy rains caused by a tropical disturbance. General Juan Manuel Mendez, the director of the organization, pointed out that 13 provinces are on red alert, 12 on yellow, and 5 on green.

In a separate incident, a man died in Barahona when a wall fell on him. The deceased, Camilo Sánchez, was responsible for the residence of the late radio broadcaster and television producer Rafael Corporán de los Santos. Emergency response units were dispatched to the scene, but Sánchez was found lifeless.

As the situation continues to develop, authorities are working to ensure the safety of affected areas and prevent further incidents.

