by palermolive.it – ​​5 minutes ago

The death of Flavia Franzoni, Romano Prodi’s 76-year-old wife, has tragic contours. The woman died suddenly while she was in Umbria, during a Franciscan journey in the Gubbio area, in the province of Perugia. With…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Tragic death of Romano Prodi’s wife during an excursion appeared 5 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.