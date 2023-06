One hockey enthusiast had to dig deep into his pocket when he decided to auction off Wayne Gretzky’s original signed jersey, in which he played his last game in the NHL on April 18, 1999 for the NY Rangers. The jersey of the Canadian legend and the most productive player in the history of the NHL, who recorded his last 2857th Canadian point in the competition in the given duel, was sold for 715,120 dollars (roughly 15.8 million crowns).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook