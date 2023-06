The Leipzig police also checked “two other facts”, as a spokesman for the ministry put it. They are also processed by the Dresden Criminal Police Department.

Interior Minister Armin Schuster (CDU) had on Monday in the MDR program “Fakt ist!” explains that there have been no charges against officials so far. On June 3, the police surrounded around 1,000 demonstrators, including minors, for eleven hours. Individual demonstrators had previously thrown bottles and stones at police officers.