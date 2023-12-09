Atlanta Braves SIGNED PIECE of Los Angeles Angels

The MLB 2024 offseason market is in full swing, and the Atlanta Braves have been making big moves to prepare for the upcoming season. Over the last few days, the team has acquired two Dominican pitchers, Leury García and Angel Perdomo, in an effort to bolster their pitching staff. They also made a trade with the Los Angeles Angels, acquiring David Fletcher and Max Stassi in exchange for first baseman Evan White and right-handed reliever Tyler Thomas.

Fletcher, an infielder, played 33 games in MLB 2023 and had an offensive line of .247/.302/.628 with two home runs and 12 RBIs. Stassi, a catcher with 10 years of experience, played 102 games in 2023 and had a batting average of .180 with nine home runs and 30 RBIs.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Braves already have a pair of catchers in Sean Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud, so Stassi is likely to be moved, as the team is looking to trim payroll. With the shortage of catchers in the market, a trade for Stassi should happen soon.

The Atlanta Braves are clearly making bold moves to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season, and fans are eager to see how these acquisitions will impact the team’s performance on the field.

