Inter, Nacho new name in defense

Nacho Fernandez could be the surprise reinforcement for the defense of theInter. The Spanish centre-back will leave Real Madrid scoreless and Marotta would have initiated the first contacts. Nacho has already been followed since March by the Nerazzurri management who now aim to sink the blow. In addition to Spanish, Marotta does not give up Retegui. The Italian-Argentine has now become the primary target for the attack and could also arrive if Lukaku stays.

Nacho all’Inter: 60%

L’Inter she is very interested in Nacho Fernandez From Spain they let it be known that the Nerazzurri would have re-established relations with the class of 90 who will leave the Blanca house at zero in the summer. The first contacts were made in March and the central would have given his willingness to move to Milan. Nacho would be a very important joker for Inzaghi being able to play both as a central player and on the wing. For this reason, a possible hit cannot be ruled out.

Retegui all’Inter: 55%

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Mateo Retegui is the first choice for the attack of theInter. The novelty is that the Italian-Argentine could arrive even if Lukaku stays. The Tiger has finally set the sale price: 18 million. Marotta is trying to find the negotiation square, strengthened by the player’s consent to the transfer. From this point of view, the money that will come from the Champions League will be able to lend a hand. At the moment the Nerazzurri are clearly ahead of the competition.

Lazzari to Inter: 35%

L’Inter for the right wing it is back up Manuel Lazzari. The player is not untouchable for Sarri and in the summer he could end up on the market. The valuation of him is around 12 million. Second the messengerLazzari would be a specific request from Inzaghi. It should not be forgotten that Acerbi’s redemption remains open with Lazio, who has become a pillar of the Nerazzurri. The two negotiations could therefore be combined. Lazzari would be perfect to replace Dumfries, always on the verge of being sold.

Vicar at Inter: 30%

L’Inter wants William Vicar. In fact, Chelsea intensified their pressure on Onana and Marotta ran for cover. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are planning to meet Empoli before the Champions League final. Empoli start from a valuation of 20 million for their goalkeeper, but relations between the two clubs are excellent and could lead to a quick solution.

Scalvini all’Inter: 20%

Marotta has recently confirmed interest in Scalvini. In an interview with RadioRai, the General Manager admitted that the Atalanta centre-back and Frattesi are two concrete objectives for next season. Marotta also added, however, that the negotiation is at a standstill at the moment. However, the Nerazzurri are not giving up on the young centre-back, who is considered an important starting point. The Orobic club is strengthened by the interest of various clubs, including European ones, but Marotta has important cards to play.

