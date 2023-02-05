Home Sports Formula 1 pre-season testing schedule & 2023 car launches
Formula 1 pre-season testing schedule & 2023 car launches

by admin
The three days of F1 testing will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit

The winter break is over and the 2023 Formula 1 season is edging closer.

All 10 teams have announced launch dates in preparation for the new season.

Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain from 23-25 February – which you can follow live via text commentaries on the BBC Sport website – before the season gets under way on the same track on 3 March.

Testing schedule

2023 car launches

31 January Haas
3 February Red Bull*
6 February Williams
7 February Alfa Romeo
11 February Alpha Tauri
13 February Aston Martin
13 February McLaren
14 February Ferrari
15 February Mercedes
16 February Alpine

* Red Bull have billed their event as a ‘season launch’ rather than a new car launch

