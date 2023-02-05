Home World Mandarin scented chocolate cake.
World

Mandarin scented chocolate cake.

by admin
Mandarin scented chocolate cake.

I own four of his books and every recipe I’ve tried has never been a disappointment, I mean NEVER and that’s no small thing.

What he tells you in the recipes you can be sure is not a lie but a guarantee!

In fact, this was the case with this cake too, especially since while I saw the cake rise dramatically in the oven and then see it “collapse” as soon as it came out, I didn’t even have a moment of bewilderment, because HE had said so in the recipe:

“don’t be scared if it stays damp inside, because it has to be”

and if he tells me, so be it!!!

In fact, when I tasted it was love, if I did something wrong it was not enough mandarin peel, I had to be more daring, so that the mandarin scent could be felt better, so follow his instructions to the letter (yes, even those on the steel ladle that from now on it will become law for me) and you will have a fantastic cake and also suitable for the season 🙂

Ah yes, I would like a husband like Bill, what he says is always the truth, at least in the kitchen;)

Without title

Mandarin scented chocolate cake

Ingredients for a cake pan of 23 cm in diameter

250g of good quality dark chocolate, cut into small pieces

250g butter, cut into small pieces

6 egg yolks and 6 egg whites, separated

115g of sugar

3 tablespoons of 00 flour, sifted

25g of almond flour

1 tablespoon of mandarin peel

cocoa powder and whipped cream to serve.

See also  "Friends", China censors the reunion: because Beijing is afraid of Lady Gaga

Heat the oven to 190°C (I use static for cakes, never ventilated).

Heat the chocolate and butter in a double boiler, making sure that the boiling water does not wet the ingredients. She leaves it on the fire, stirring, until it just melts, without giving too much heat. Remove from heat and set aside.

Mix the egg yolks and sugar well in a bowl. Gradually add the melted chocolate, continuing to mix. Working with a large steel spoon, incorporate the flour, almond flour and tangerine zest.

Pour the egg whites into a clean stainless steel bowl and whisk until stiff. Using a large steel spoon, gently fold in half of the whipped egg whites into the batter. Also combine the rest of the snow without mixing too much.

Pour the mixture into a 23 cm diameter greased or non-stick mold and cook in the oven for about 35 minutes.

DON’T WORRY IF THE CAKE SEEMS STILL DAMP IN THE CENTER IT WILL FIRM A LITTLE WHEN IT COOLS.

Remove the cake from the oven and allow it to cool COMPLETELY in the pan. Once it has cooled, turn it into a serving dish and sprinkle with cocoa. Serve with lightly whipped cream and if you have the patience to peel the tangerines even with a few slices of these 🙂

Without titleWithout title

You may also like

Iran, partial amnesty for protesters: Khamenei grants pardons...

Pope at Mass in South Sudan: Lay down...

Dominik Thiem wrote off Federer – Djokovic or...

The Four Countries of China, India, Cambodia and...

“Made the game, but we made some mistakes....

“StraGulp”: the fair where comics are the masters...

Pamuk is against authoritarian regimes

The double face of the European bond and...

U Velto – Il Mondo, news and images...

After playing on “The Last of Us”, Linda...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy