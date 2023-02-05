I own four of his books and every recipe I’ve tried has never been a disappointment, I mean NEVER and that’s no small thing.

What he tells you in the recipes you can be sure is not a lie but a guarantee!

In fact, this was the case with this cake too, especially since while I saw the cake rise dramatically in the oven and then see it “collapse” as soon as it came out, I didn’t even have a moment of bewilderment, because HE had said so in the recipe:

“don’t be scared if it stays damp inside, because it has to be”

and if he tells me, so be it!!!

In fact, when I tasted it was love, if I did something wrong it was not enough mandarin peel, I had to be more daring, so that the mandarin scent could be felt better, so follow his instructions to the letter (yes, even those on the steel ladle that from now on it will become law for me) and you will have a fantastic cake and also suitable for the season 🙂

Ah yes, I would like a husband like Bill, what he says is always the truth, at least in the kitchen;)

Mandarin scented chocolate cake

Ingredients for a cake pan of 23 cm in diameter 250g of good quality dark chocolate, cut into small pieces 250g butter, cut into small pieces 6 egg yolks and 6 egg whites, separated 115g of sugar 3 tablespoons of 00 flour, sifted 25g of almond flour 1 tablespoon of mandarin peel cocoa powder and whipped cream to serve. See also "Friends", China censors the reunion: because Beijing is afraid of Lady Gaga Heat the oven to 190°C (I use static for cakes, never ventilated). Heat the chocolate and butter in a double boiler, making sure that the boiling water does not wet the ingredients. She leaves it on the fire, stirring, until it just melts, without giving too much heat. Remove from heat and set aside. Mix the egg yolks and sugar well in a bowl. Gradually add the melted chocolate, continuing to mix. Working with a large steel spoon, incorporate the flour, almond flour and tangerine zest. Pour the egg whites into a clean stainless steel bowl and whisk until stiff. Using a large steel spoon, gently fold in half of the whipped egg whites into the batter. Also combine the rest of the snow without mixing too much. Pour the mixture into a 23 cm diameter greased or non-stick mold and cook in the oven for about 35 minutes. DON’T WORRY IF THE CAKE SEEMS STILL DAMP IN THE CENTER IT WILL FIRM A LITTLE WHEN IT COOLS. Remove the cake from the oven and allow it to cool COMPLETELY in the pan. Once it has cooled, turn it into a serving dish and sprinkle with cocoa. Serve with lightly whipped cream and if you have the patience to peel the tangerines even with a few slices of these 🙂



