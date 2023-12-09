Jamu’s Wellness Culture Declared UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

The UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Convention Committee has declared Jamu’s wellness culture a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage on December 6.

Indonesian Wellbeing Culture Jamu became the 13th Indonesian ICH to be successfully inscribed on the UNESCO ICH list. This culture of well-being encompasses traditional skills and cultural values ​​associated with traditional natural medicines made from herbs and spices, as well as traditional treatment methods that aim to improve health by strengthening immunity.

UNESCO highlights the value of herbalism as a means of cultural expression and creating connections between human beings and the universe. It also recognizes that Jamu’s Culture of Wellbeing supports the Sustainable Development Goals.

In remarks broadcast by video following the announcement of the inscription, Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim expressed his pride at the designation of the Jamu wellness culture as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Indonesia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of South Africa, Saud Purwanto Krisnawan, stated that the declaration of the Jamu Wellbeing Culture as ICH is positive for promoting Indonesian culture. He added that the Indonesian Embassy in Pretoria will promote herbal medicine through various activities such as exhibitions and workshops.

Professor Ismunandar, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia to UNESCO, added that the process of establishing Jamu Wellbeing Culture as a UNESCO ICH is a joint effort driven by the local community and facilitated by the Government.

The 18th meeting of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee will continue until December 9, 2023, in Kasane, Botswana. In addition to discussing inscribed cultural elements, the Committee also considered periodic reports on measures taken by countries to preserve cultural elements inscribed on the UNESCO ICH list.