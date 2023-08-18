Tragic Small Plane Crash Near Shah Alam Claims 10 Lives, Including Pahang State Exco

Tragedy Strikes as Small Plane Crash Claims 10 Lives Near Shah Alam

Petaling Jaya, 17th – A small plane crashed near Shah Alam, Selangor this afternoon, resulting in the tragic death of 10 individuals, including Pahang state exco Datuk Seri Johari Harun.

The horrific accident occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. on the road near the park in Percyland Elmina, Bandar Elmina. The crash claimed the lives of 8 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 crew members and 6 passengers. Additionally, a motorcycle rider and a car driver who were unfortunate enough to be hit by the plummeting plane also lost their lives.

Selangor Police Chief Dato Hu Shen, who was present at the scene, expressed his condolences and confirmed the death toll. He revealed that the small plane lost control and crashed into the ground, causing a massive fireball to erupt. Disturbingly, there was no distress call from the aircraft prior to the crash.

Noor Azman Mahmud, chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), stated that the Subang air traffic control tower did not receive any distress signals before the accident. In his statement, he explained that the plane took off from Langkawi International Airport at 2:08 p.m. with its destination set for Subang Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport. The aircraft made initial contact with Subang at 2:47 p.m., and at 2:48 p.m., it received clearance to land. However, at 2:51 p.m., the air traffic control tower observed smoke emanating from the crash site, with still no distress call from the plane.

According to the investigation, the small aircraft lost control and crashed two minutes prior to its planned landing time, colliding with a motorcycle and a car. The deceased on the plane were all males between the ages of 40 and 50, comprising of one pilot, one crew member, and six passengers. The gender of the motorcyclist and car driver who perished remains unknown.

A video circulating on social media captured the moments when the plane crashed into a motorcyclist. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a huge explosion shortly after the crash, prompting residents living in Elmina Valley 2 to rush to the scene in an attempt to understand the situation. The video footage showed the charred remains of the crash site, including a burning motorcycle and the body.

Pahang state assemblyman Johari Harun was one of the victims who tragically lost his life in the accident. Johari, who also served as the chairman of the Pengzhou Local Government, Housing, Environment, and Green Technology Committee, received condolences from the Pahang state government, represented by Wan Rosdy. The authorities also revealed that one passenger, who was initially supposed to board the ill-fated plane, narrowly escaped death as they did not make it onto the flight before takeoff.

As investigators continue their probe into the cause of the crash, the community mourns the loss of ten lives in this tragic event.

