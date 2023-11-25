trailer dedicated to Harley Quinn, registrations open for the Closed Alpha

Warner Bros. and Rocksteady today released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguededicated to the most famous and charismatic of the game’s protagonists: Harley Quinnthe crazy lover of the Joker who dominates the battlefields thanks to her athletic skills and expertise with firearms.

But that’s not all: the developers have also announced a Closed Alpha which will allow us to play the game for the first time. The test will take place from November 30th to December 4th and it will be limited in number; you can try to participate by signing up from this page.

We wish you good luck in the test draw, and we leave you with the new trailer below.

MX Video – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

