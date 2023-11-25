Home » trailer dedicated to Harley Quinn, registrations open for the Closed Alpha
World

trailer dedicated to Harley Quinn, registrations open for the Closed Alpha

by admin
trailer dedicated to Harley Quinn, registrations open for the Closed Alpha

Warner Bros. and Rocksteady today released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguededicated to the most famous and charismatic of the game’s protagonists: Harley Quinnthe crazy lover of the Joker who dominates the battlefields thanks to her athletic skills and expertise with firearms.

But that’s not all: the developers have also announced a Closed Alpha which will allow us to play the game for the first time. The test will take place from November 30th to December 4th and it will be limited in number; you can try to participate by signing up from this page.

We wish you good luck in the test draw, and we leave you with the new trailer below.

MX Video – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

See also  Pope visits children's oncology ward, baptizes newborns - Vatican News Vatican

You may also like

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Alianza Lima visits the ADT in search of...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Paul Pogba, Soccer | Pogba banned for several...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

ams OSRAM makes value adjustments of 600 to...

Review of “Easy Eighth Album”, the new work...

Crowd of people for Navalny’s funeral armored by...

Nepal sets a new condition for everyone who...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy