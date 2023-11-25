Home » Three from the Czech Republic and a sea of ​​goals. In Budejovice, the ace from Mongolia is looking around
by admin
He could forget the hearty St. Martin’s lunch with goose and young wine on November 11. It was the day of his life. For the first time, he got into the league nomination of Budějovice A and as a joker against Teplice (0:1) he managed the last thirteen minutes.

Last week, he added a similar portion in the black and white jersey with number 21 in the round of 16 of the MOL Cup with Jablonec (1:2) and on Saturday night he can jump into the festive game against Slavia. As a reminder: Dynamo in Eden will only be led by Tomáš Zápotočný, his coaching partner Marek Nikl finished in the south on Thursday.

But back to the comet from Mongolia. What exactly is Gantogtoch? “Willing, hardworking, grateful and problem-free,” describes Budejovice sports manager Jan Podroužek.

He, too, is excited when looking at Tugy’s autumn numbers from the Budejovice squad: 15 games, 8 goals. Thanks to this, Dynamo is second in the youth league. “And if Tugy had been more calm in the final phase, he would have scored even more goals. He gets into chances quite easily, great movement and emphasis help him,” explains Podroužek.

It is not surprising that when Gantogtoch and his parents came to Tábor from his native Mongolia at the age of fifteen, he initially struggled with the Czech language. But this young man is a fast learner. On the field and in life: he didn’t give up on tough talk and made it to the top three at school. He is learning to be a locksmith and completed a welding course last week, he has good hands.

See also  Victory in Cologne: Away games are a Bremen thing right now

“Even before he came to our A team, I heard about him that he is very talented and scores a lot of goals. A strong and speedy attacker. Overall, it is good that the academy is connected with the A. The young guys are very hungry at training. Tugy, offensive all-rounder Vojta Hora, stopper Ondra Čoudek, goalkeeper Colin Andrew…,” Budejovice midfielder Marcel Čermák mentions other interesting youngsters. “They can help us a lot.” A drenched Dynamo would do well.

