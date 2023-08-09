Home » Trains, high speed blocked, the author of the alarm has been identified. The police: «A terrorist action»
Trains, high speed blocked, the author of the alarm has been identified. The police: «A terrorist action»

Trains, high speed blocked, the author of the alarm has been identified. The police: «A terrorist action»

There is no doubt: the interruption of the high-speed line along the Florence-Bologna line which took place on Tuesday evening in the tunnel between Idice and San Pellegrino, a border area between Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna, is a “terrorist” action. The police have also already identified the person responsible for the raid: it should be a young antagonist militant who was part of the “Corsica” social center in Florence, evicted a few hours before the blitz in the tunnel. The deputy prosecutor of the Florentine DDA, Luca Tescaroli, has opened an investigation file for an attack on transport safety, aggravated by the purpose of terrorism and subversion in which crimes of theft and damage are also hypothesized.

Yesterday morning the agents of the Polfer Toscana compartment, who they had meticulously inspected the 14 meters of the tunnel, they seized the column located in the tunnel from which the phone call was made to the emergency response office of Ferrovie in Bologna, which claimed there was a bomb. An alarm that later turned out to be false. The policemen thus began looking for fingerprints on the Sos column used for the phone call which was not recorded by the operators. During the blitz, the perpetrators first knocked out two security cameras, positioned at the entrance and exit of the tunnel. Then they damaged the door of a small shed where the high-speed switchboards are kept. To put them to flight, in all likelihood, the arrival of a train driver. It was he who reported its presence along the railway line. Digos investigators Florentine immediately linked the raid on the high-speed train with the eviction that took place a few hours earlier in Florence, when the policemen carried out a preventive seizure of a building occupied by militants in viale Corsica, the social center of the city. Precisely for this reason the telephone cells in the area were requested while the Anti-terrorism investigators viewed the other security cameras of the stations and those located along the railway line in order to identify the perpetrators.

In the past there had already been attacks on the railway line by the antagonists. Among these are those of a young man who, at least until last year, had frequented the old headquarters in «viale Corsica». He had been arrested by the Digos on 25 January because he was held responsible for six raids that took place right between Firenzuola and San Piero a Sievand between 28 August and 28 December 2022. Roughly in the same area where they tried to sabotage the line on Tuesday evening, causing heavy traffic delays, even up to six hours. The young man, who worked as an apprentice in a company that repairs household appliances and who in the past lived in Firenzuola, was not present at the time of the eviction, but in the precautionary custody order issued against him, the magistrates had noted his past presence between the occupation of «viale Corsica» and that of Rifredi when the prosecutor also challenged him for the aggravating circumstance of terrorism. Aggravating factor that the Court of Review has excluded but which is instead contained in the request for indictment. And the fact that one of the anarchists’ main objectives, the high-speed line, was hit is one of the elements that led the investigators to hypothesize the aggravating circumstance of the purpose of terrorism and subversion.

