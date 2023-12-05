Transfermóvil exceeds 100 million operations in one month in Cuba

Transfermóvil, the most popular mobile payment platform in Cuba, has achieved a major milestone in November 2023 by surpassing 100 million operations in a single month. The platform has shown a high level of acceptance and use among Cuban users, with a significant increase in active users reaching 4.52 million in November, despite ongoing complaints about its operation.

The success of Transfermóvil is attributed to the launch of the Mitransfer wallet in February, which improved the accessibility and reach of the platform, making it easier for users to make payments in a more convenient and secure way.

In a recent development, a new version of the Transfermóvil application was launched in mid-November in Cuba, offering improvements and new features for clients of national banks BANDEC, Metropolitano de La Habana, and BPA. The new version, “1.231109,” includes options for Aguas de Varadero payments and the purchase of packages and plans. The MiTransfer Wallet has also been renamed to MiTransfer, offering payment services in Aguas de Varadero and other entities.

Moreover, the new version of Transfermóvil allows users to make payments for visits and heritage tours in historical and cultural places such as Cañonazo de las Nueve, Castillo de los Tres Reyes del Morro, San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress, news Memorial, House of Che, Havana Lighthouse, Santo Domingo de Atarés Castle, and La Real Fuerza Castle. Users can also check available visits and tours and buy packages and plans. The new Transfermóvil update in Cuba can be downloaded from a provided link.

