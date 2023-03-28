He identified himself as transgenderused “masculine pronouns” on a profile social and was a former student of the Covenant School a Nashville, Tennessee, where he killed three nine-year-old children and three adults. A massacre that Audrey Hale28, completed it in just 14 minutes using three weapons – including a light semi-automatic AR rifle and a pistol – before being killed by the police. A plan developed after having monitored and studied in detail the seedlings and school maps, from a woman – though she identified as a man in recent months – which she didn’t have criminal record. And that her neighbors describe her as “a very sweet girl”, “normal, maybe a little too quiet”.

The three children killed are Evelyn DieckhausHallie Scruggs e William Kinney. All three were nine years old. The three adults are the victims of the shooting Cinthia Peak aged 61, Mike Hill aged 61 and Katherine Koonce 60 years old. The police do not rule out that the fact that Hale were transgender may have a connection to the massacre. “At the moment it’s one of the theories but we’ll talk about it later,” said the Nashville police chief, without even commenting on the contents of the poster left by the woman. Meanwhile, on American social networks, there are many account of supporters of Trump or attributable to right which highlight how the killer was “transgender” and therefore in antithesis with the Christian values, who wanted to symbolically attack with this massacre. Controversies that aim to obscure the debate on assault weapons, which in the United States irretrievably returns to the limelight after any mass shooting. An issue on which the president has once again intervened Joe Bidenwhich appealed to the Congress to ban assault weapons. But these are words destined once again to fall on deaf ears: even before the elections of MidtermWhen Congress was in Democrat hands, no bans passed. And now, with the Camera controlled by Republicansthe goal fades permanently.

Halea 2022 graduate of Nossi College of Art & Design in Nashville, had detailed maps of the Covenant School, a private Presbyterian school with about 200 students in kindergarten through sixth grade. He left written notes and according to the police he would have considered a second possible target for an attack. She was shot and killed by the agents who intervened on the spot, Hale broke into the school through a side entrance, the police chief specified John Drakequoted by Cnn. The attack lasted about 14 minutes. The first call came in at 10.13 local time, e Hale she was fatally shot at 10.27, the police spokesman explained Don Aaron. Hale fired multiple shots on the first and second floors of the school. The team of five agents of the reached her on the second floor, where the shots were coming from, and opened fire. After the attack, the police found that Hale he had detailed maps of the educational institution and the access points to the building. The detectives they also found that it may have been trying to target another target, again a Nashville, but gave up after “weighing the risks” because the site was protected by “too much security.” At least two of the weapons he was in possession of were believed to have been acquired legally.