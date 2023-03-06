Late Saturday evening, the French Senate approved new law abolishing special pension schemes. Schemes which would benefit both the employees of all electricity production companies and the employees of the main transport company, operating in Paris and throughout the Ile de France region. We are talking about the public transport operator, Rapt.

The new law would affect new recruits or the latest arrivals. However, the workers of all the companies involved and which would suffer the effects of this new law, together with their representative union have announced a strike for tomorrow, Tuesday 07 March 2023.

Firm mobilization that risks paralyzing an entire country. The trade unions, alongside the workers, expressly say: “If Macron does not want a paralyzed France and a week without light, he would do better to withdraw his reform. We will be capable of anything”.

Foto: TachConsulting