Okál spent his entire extra-league career in Zlín until last season, from where he left for Přerov after the Rams were relegated from the top league last year. In the Extraliga, he has 465 games and 164 points for 84 goals and 80 assists, and scored one goal in five starts for Brno.
He scored six goals and assists in 26 games for the Zubrs this season. With two passes, he also helped Přerov in two winning duels with Frýdek-Místek in the preliminary round of the first league play-off.
