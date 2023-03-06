Home Sports Okál will once again help the Brno hockey players in the playoffs
Sports

Okál will once again help the Brno hockey players in the playoffs

by admin
Okál will once again help the Brno hockey players in the playoffs

Okál spent his entire extra-league career in Zlín until last season, from where he left for Přerov after the Rams were relegated from the top league last year. In the Extraliga, he has 465 games and 164 points for 84 goals and 80 assists, and scored one goal in five starts for Brno.

He scored six goals and assists in 26 games for the Zubrs this season. With two passes, he also helped Přerov in two winning duels with Frýdek-Místek in the preliminary round of the first league play-off.

See also  Grealish: I admire Messi but Brazil is England's biggest opponent on the way to the championship | Goal.com China

You may also like

PICTURE: Hockey “VAR”, electric roller skating, hostesses. People...

Football: Lazio; Sarri, victory with Napoli dangerous for...

Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake hands with Russia’s...

Kean expelled and insulted. The brother on Instagram:...

Modric continues career in the national team

Giants, Daniel Jones contract talks continue; Eagles’ ‘push...

After 3 years, the Shougang men’s basketball team...

Disappeared in Majorca | The Civil Guard searches...

FOOTBALL ONLINE: Sparta vs. Slavia. B-class derby for...

1.3 million viewers watching the Bahrain GP on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy