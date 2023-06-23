TRANSPORT The Transport Compliance Rating Observatory – News presented in Parma

The Transport Compliance Rating Observatory was presented in Parma on 20 June. Which will support Italian industry in the creation of a virtuous ecosystem and in the development of solutions for more efficient, innovative and green logistics.

In the halls of the Governor’s Palace, the conference was held to present the opportunities and potential linked to the creation of a virtuous ecosystem between industrial clients and logistics operators to stakeholders in the sector.

The event was opened by the report of Prof. Damiano Frosi Director of the Contract Logistics Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic, who in his speech underlined the importance of the logistics sector which sees a contribution to GDP of more than 8% through the contribution of around 82,000 logistics service providers employing more than 1,400,000 people.

“The Observatory – says Ferri, President of the TCR Observatory – intends to bring the industry’s attention back to the centrality of logistics services in order to create a real virtuous ecosystem capable of satisfying the growing demand for services while ensuring sustainability of the same in a medium-term time horizon”.

“There can be no competitive industry if it is not duly supported by excellent logistics – said Marciani, Secretary General of the TCR Observatory – and for this reason the members and our scientific committee have always been committed to this process of continuous improvement the quality of services”.

The leading industrial companies of our country are part of the Observatory, whose objective is the development of resilient and sustainable ecosystems with their logistics service providers in order to better serve the needs of their end customers.