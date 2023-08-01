Travis Scott has announced a concert in Rome for next week

The surprise rapper will return to Italy at the Circus Maximus on August 7 for the world premiere of ‘Utopia’

by Rolling Stone

Foto: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

And so suddenly on an August day Travis Scott surprisingly announced a concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome for next week. After taking a sensational two of spades for Egypt for a show scheduled at the Pyramids of Giza (announced, confirmed and then canceled due to protests), the American trapper continued his search for locations linked to ancient civilizations thus choosing the Romans.

At first there were rumors of a live show in Pompeii – which brought to mind the famous Pink Floyd concert -, but the final option instead fell on the Circus Maximus, in perfect line with Circus Maximusa song from his new album Utopia as well as the title of the film presented by the artist in American cinemas these days.

The concert will be held on Monday 7 August and will be Travis’s second date – closely – in Italy after the one on June 30 in Milan (which we told you about here). However, it will be the world premiere of the new album ‘Utopia’.

Tickets will be available in MyLiveNation presale on Wednesday 2 August on livenation.it. The free sale will start on Thursday 3.

