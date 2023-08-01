Home » Travis Scott has announced a concert in Rome for next week
World

Travis Scott has announced a concert in Rome for next week

by admin
Travis Scott has announced a concert in Rome for next week

The surprise rapper will return to Italy at the Circus Maximus on August 7 for the world premiere of ‘Utopia’

by Rolling Stone

Foto: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

And so suddenly on an August day Travis Scott surprisingly announced a concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome for next week. After taking a sensational two of spades for Egypt for a show scheduled at the Pyramids of Giza (announced, confirmed and then canceled due to protests), the American trapper continued his search for locations linked to ancient civilizations thus choosing the Romans.

At first there were rumors of a live show in Pompeii – which brought to mind the famous Pink Floyd concert -, but the final option instead fell on the Circus Maximus, in perfect line with Circus Maximusa song from his new album Utopia as well as the title of the film presented by the artist in American cinemas these days.

The concert will be held on Monday 7 August and will be Travis’s second date – closely – in Italy after the one on June 30 in Milan (which we told you about here). However, it will be the world premiere of the new album ‘Utopia’.

Tickets will be available in MyLiveNation presale on Wednesday 2 August on livenation.it. The free sale will start on Thursday 3.

See more

See also  Patrick Zaki released after 668 days of postponements, but is not acquitted. The father to the Italian diplomats: "I am grateful"

You may also like

Paola Pace, IOM Head of Mission: “The coup...

Microsoft announces new Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition controller

Cimex Corporation Announces Gradual Elimination of Cash Payments...

OHR on sanctions against officials of Srpska |...

Taliban Leaders Meet with U.S. Officials in Qatar...

Dušan Tadić captain and scorer for Fenerbahce against...

Palermo’s Amat was also affected

Palermo season ticket campaign, 10,000 cards exceeded

ECOWAS Takes Center Stage: A Look at the...

Udinese – Joao Ferreira arrives from Watford /...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy