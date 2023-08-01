Home » Blast concrete and kick off the season! Viktorka flies to Kosovo with a clear goal
At home, they broke their teeth on Kosovo concrete. As expected, Drita bet on a tough defensive – and the Victorians couldn’t cope with her.

“I myself am curious how the home team will approach the rematch. For us, they played from a secure defense. Their full-backs did not advance at all, and if they did, then only minimally. They were particularly threatening from break situations. We’ll see what they can throw at us at home. We are ready for both variants,” assures Jan Kopic before departure.

Blasting Kosovo’s concrete is the main task for the team, which is unexpectedly struggling in the endgame.

“We have to break our scoring woes because we have conceded one goal in three games. In addition, it was given by stopper Lukáš Hejda. We, who play forward, have to take action and score some goals,” Kopic realizes.

Assistant Marek Bakoš, who has a number of famous goals in the colors of Viktoria, also advises the scorers. However, his options are limited from the bench.

“Often we miss only half a meter, a bit of luck. Each offensive player has his own experience, which is decisive. We encourage the boys to communicate better on the field so that they are better prepared for where their teammates are,” explains assistant coach Miroslava Koubek.

“In training, we especially tried to regenerate, because the matches come in quick succession. There is very little time for any deeper analysis. Our goal was to regenerate, to get the boys as much as possible, especially on the physical side. But we are also working on getting the players to calm down and be more successful in the opponent’s half of the field. The video and short training served us to improve,” Bakoš recapitulates the last days and hours in Pilsen.

Rematch Drita – Plzeň is played on Thursday from 20:00, the match is broadcast by ČT sport.

