Trends in Decoration that are current – ​​MONDO MODA

Trends in Decoration that are current

Trends in Decoration that are current

In the creative market, trends come and go. What is a fever today, in six months no one can handle it anymore. We are beings with a desire for new things. Being up to date is linked to the idea of ​​being socially included.

Just like in fashion, beauty, gastronomy, arts, culture, etc., the decoration it also survives through the desire to stay up to date. However, unlike buying a blouse or jeans, changing the lining in your bathroom every six months is completely inappropriate.

If you chose not to hire a professional in the field, cluttering your home with all the Shoppe’s new arrivals is never a good idea. Your home needs to connect with your emotions, memories and souvenirs. However, removing excess from a house full of furniture or decorative objects helps your home breathe. Remember: less is more!

Anyway… For the avoidance of doubt, this post is intended for those who are PLANNING to renovate their home.

Wooden slats – A craze from the turn of the 2010s to 2020s, it became excessive in all types of residential and commercial decoration. Not even the roof was free.

2023 CASACOR SP Casa Líder @ Rafael Renzo

Structure of metal used in bookshelves, shelves, sideboards and lamps.

2023 CASACOR SP Cabana Ri.To signed by Ricardo Caminada and Tota Penteado @ Henrique Padilha

TV Panel

TV Panel @ Disclosure

Lustre Sputnick

Sputnik Pendant Chandelier @ publicity

3D coating

3D coating @ publicity

Maxi Chandelier filled with crystals

Crystal Pendant Chandelier @ publicity

Geometric paintings on a single wall

2022 CASACOR SP – Wesley Lemos and Gabriela Adaltro @ Disclosure

See also  After the beating scandal, the Regensburg choir opens its doors to girls

Wall with beveled mirror

Beveled Mirror @ publicity

Mirrors with color – smoked or tanned

Bronze Mirror @ Elaine Castanheira Architect

Mirrors with organic shapes

Mirror with Organic format @ disclosure

Excessive texture that imitates marble

Marble in the Etri Arquitetos Project @ Leandro Furini

Excess LED profile – what was cool on the shelves took over the facades, stairs, ceiling, wardrobe, etc.

Teto+ Origens Angelim – Taynara Wazilewski – CASACOR BOLIVIA 2023 @ Paul Renaud

Colored metals (gold, rose, smoke)

2022 CASACOR Ambiente Senses Hall Deca – @ Denilson Machado

Very high baseboards

High Footer @ publicity

